Private sector stability crucial for future of youth: Arif Laigaroo

In a statement, he said that promoting stability in the private sector is crucial to ensuring a brighter future for the younger generation, who are struggling with mental health issues, drug addiction, and other crimes.

Laigaroo emphasised that the private sector requires the same stability and security that is currently found in the public sector and with government jobs. He noted that not everyone can get a job with the public sector and the government, and hence, it is crucial to create job opportunities in the private sector that provide financial stability and skills required for success.