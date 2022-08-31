Probe ordered into alleged misappropriation of donations, properties at Bijbehara shrine

According to an order, J&K Waqf Board has constituted a four-member committee to enquire into the allegations and has been asked to submit a detailed report within 3 weeks, news agency KNO reported.

The order stated that chairperson J&K Waqf Board as well as the Central Office J&K Waqf Board has received several complaints regarding misappropriation, irregularities and mismanagement of donations and properties at the shrine by the Committee constituted by the Government in 2015.