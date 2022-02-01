Probe ordered into municipal employee's death due to alleged medical negligence in Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 1: Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary on Tuesday ordered a probe into the death of an employee of Municipal Committee Pulwama due to alleged medical negligence yesterday.
Mohammad Hussain Hafiz reportedly died due to cardiac arrest at District Hospital Pulwama on Monday with relatives alleging medical negligence for his death.
Taking the cognizance of the matter, Deputy Commissioner , Pulwama said in a statement that an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the veracity of medical negligence on the part of doctors and staff on duty.
A three member committee has been constituted in this regard which shall submit a report in a period of three days, the DC said adding that in case of medical negligence, "law would take its course and negligent shall be dealt in consonance with law".
Deputy Commissioner also added that the administration is "committed towards the goal of quality , sustainable and equitable health care for all".
"Doctors and paramedical staff has been playing in pivotal role in the patient management amid third wave however any deliberate negligence on the part of staff can't be tolerated".
The DC Pulwama added that any "mischievous attempt at creating a fake news and false counter narrative of spreading baseless rumors and vested propaganda shall be aptly dealt with".