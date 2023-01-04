Probe reveals teacher managed entry in Edu deptt on fake appointment order

The issue came to fore after a thorough investigation was done into the appointment of the said teacher by the Joint Director Central.

"The matter was enquired into by the Joint Director (Central) who has conducted an in depth enquiry and reported vide No. DSEK/JD/C/95 dated 20/12/2022 that the appointment order showing to have been issued in your favour is fake/forged," said a communication issued by the DSEK to the teacher in question.