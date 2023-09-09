Proclamation orders issued against 4 active terrorists

The non-bailable warrants and proclamation orders were issued against four active terrorists namely Umais Ahmed Wani resident of Chawalgam Kulgam, Basit Ahmed Dar resident of Redwani Kulgam, Owais Ferooz resident of Frestbal Pampore and Momin Gulzar resident of Firdose Colony Iddgah Srinagar after their involvement was established in “case FIR numbers 127/2022 under section 13, 18, 20, 38 & 39 UA(P) Act 7/25 of Police Station Parimpora, Case FIR No 50/2022 under section 121, 121A, 307, 302 IPC 7/27 A Act 13, 16, 18, 20 UAP Act and case FIR No 02 /2023 under section 13, 18, 21, 39 UAP Act, 8/21 NDPS act.”

The Court through these orders has directed the accused persons to appear before it within the period of 30 days from the date of publication of proclamation, failing which proceeding under section 83 CRPC shall be launched against them.