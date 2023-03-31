Prof. A Ravinder Nath is new VC CUK

Srinagar, March 31: The Union Ministry of Education on Friday appointed Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Dean, Faculty of Technology, Osmania University, Hyderabad, as the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for a period of five years.
As per an order, the appointment has been made as per Statute 2 of Central Universities Act, 2009.
"The appointment has been made for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office, or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier," the order reads.
As per the order, the terms and conditions of the services of Prof. A Ravinder Nath as the Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.