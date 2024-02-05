Prof Faisal Mushtaq Kichloo appointed NSS Coordinator CUS

Jammu, Feb 5: Senior Assistant Professor Government College for Women (GCW) M A Road Srinagar Prof Faisal Mushtaq Kichloo has been appointed as the first-ever NSS coordinator of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

The appointment has been made for a period of three years.

As per an order issued vide CUS/adm/NSS/2024,630-642 by Registrar Cluster University Srinagar, J&K, Prof Kichloo will co-ordinate the NSS activities of all the affiliated and constituent colleges of Cluster University.

The selection is made on the basis of an interview conducted by a selection committee comprising Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar; Director Colleges J&K; Registrar Cluster University and Regional Director J&K in-charge NSS.

Earlier in the month of January 2024, the University had invited applications for the said post from the eligible Principals, Associate Professors and Senior Assistant Professors of Higher Education department, J&K.

Prof Kichloo belongs to district Kishtwar. He was recently transferred to GCW M A Road Srinagar from GDC Kishtwar.

Last year, he had won critical acclaim for growing a new edible Mushroom (Veloporohyrellus Latispirus) unknown to India so far, in Kishtwar where he was teaching Botany in the Government Degree College (GDC), Kishtwar.

Lauding his achievement, on October 7, 2023, former Director General (DG) All India Radio (Akashvani) had posted on ‘X’, “A new edible Mushroom genus- Veloporohyrellus Latispirus, unknown to India so far, has begun to be grown in Kishtwar #JammuKashmir by Prof #FaisalMushtaqKichlu, teaching Botany in the degree college, Kishtwar.”

“Sure to become a great job giver. Kudos Prof Faisal,” Shehryar had written.