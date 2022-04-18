Prof Irshad Wani, Dr M Y Zargar nominated as MET Sopore trustees

Srinagar April 17: Muslim Education Trust has included Prof Irshad Ahmed Wani, former Director North Campus, University of Kashmir and Dr Mohammad Yusuf Zargar, a renowned Agri scientist and Prof. Emeritus SKUAST as its new trustees.
As per a MET spokesman, the two were nominated during a meeting of the Search Committee to consider induction of appropriate persons, with Sopore-centric view, to the MET "Board of Trustees” against available slots.
The Search Committee was also vested with constituting an Academic Council and Community Consultative Forum for the MET institutions in Sopore.
The search committee comprised G R Sufi, (IRS), former Commissioner Income Tax/Chief Information Commissioner, Raouf-ul-Hassan, IPS (Rtd), former IG Police, Ajaz Ahmed Kakroo, Former Deputy Commissioner Baramula, Dr Farooq Kaloo, Former Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Prof Dr Altaf Pandit, Department of Chemistry, Kashmir University and Masharib Gul Mufti (IES), GM BSNL Kashmir.
The nominations for Trustees, Academic Council and Community Consultative Forum were received through a community outreach initiative by the Trust.
The Panels of probables so drawn were placed before the Search Committee which, after thorough deliberations, selected Prof Irshad Ahmed Wani and Dr Mohammad Yusuf Zargar.
A Community Consultative Forum comprising a wide spectrum of the civil society, and an Academic Council comprising academics from various disciplines were also constituted.
The civil society at large has hailed this first-ever initiative where one of the oldest and most widely known Educational trusts in J&K has adopted an open, democratic and transparent mechanism in the selection of Trustees.