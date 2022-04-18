Prof Irshad Wani, Dr M Y Zargar nominated as MET Sopore trustees

As per a MET spokesman, the two were nominated during a meeting of the Search Committee to consider induction of appropriate persons, with Sopore-centric view, to the MET "Board of Trustees” against available slots.

The Search Committee was also vested with constituting an Academic Council and Community Consultative Forum for the MET institutions in Sopore.

The search committee comprised G R Sufi, (IRS), former Commissioner Income Tax/Chief Information Commissioner, Raouf-ul-Hassan, IPS (Rtd), former IG Police, Ajaz Ahmed Kakroo, Former Deputy Commissioner Baramula, Dr Farooq Kaloo, Former Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Prof Dr Altaf Pandit, Department of Chemistry, Kashmir University and Masharib Gul Mufti (IES), GM BSNL Kashmir.