Prof Masoodi takes charge as Registrar SKUAST-K

It said that Masoodi has guided around 20 PG and PhD students.

“He has handled more than 20 externally funded projects. He has visited France as a fellow to present his research work. Masoodi had worked as Associate Director Research and Extension (Ladakh Region) for around 3 years. He has the credit of introducing cultivation of 4 crops per year under cold arid conditions of Ladakh and won many appreciations including those from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for his exemplary work in the development of Agriculture in the region. He earned many R&D projects for SKUAST-K Leh and got the funding of network projects enhanced by many times. Masoodi introduced vermi-composting at the HMAARI Station for popularization of organic farming in the region. He successfully implemented Tribal sub-plan (TSP) in the entire ladakh region during his tenure. He contributed in the Development of Faculty of Forestry on fast track basis and arranged crores of rupees for infrastructure development within a period of 4 years. He has been instrumental in organizing mega plantation drives at the Faculty of Forestry which was a challenging task to turn the Southern aspect to green cover. His initiatives has been praised by LG during his maiden visit to the faculty in the month of August, 2021,” the statement said.