Prof Naseer Iqbal assumes charge as KU’s new Registrar

Srinagar, Feb 7: Former Registrar, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Prof Naseer Iqbal, Wednesday formally assumed the charge as Registrar, University of Kashmir (KU) succeeding KU’s former Registrar, Nisar Ahmad Mir, who served the varsity since 2019.

A statement of KU issued here said that a professor of Physics at KU, Prof Naseer previously served as Director of North Campus, KU, and Chief Proctor, KU, and is a visiting professor at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune.

His appointment comes in the backdrop of a government order issued on Monday in which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appointed Prof Iqbal as Registrar KU.