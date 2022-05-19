Prof Nilofar Khan appointed as Kashmir University's first woman Vice-Chancellor

"In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, I Manoj Sinha,Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three (03) years with effect from the date she takes over the charge," a communication issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat said this afternoon. It said that the terms and conditions will be notified separately.