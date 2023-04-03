Prof Ravinder Nath assumes charge of CUK VC

Ganderbal, Apr 3: The newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. A Ravinder Nath, assumed charge of the office at the varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday.
He received a warm reception from the teaching and non-teaching staff, including the Registrar, Deans, Finance Officer, Heads/Coordinators of various departments and the officers/officials. The University guards offered a guard of honor.
Immediately after taking over, the new Vice-Chancellor visited the Tulmulla and Sciences campuses of the University and interacted with the faculty members, scholars, and students.
Interacting with the senior faculty, Prof. Nath expressed his desire and determination to take the University to new heights and sought the cooperation of all the teaching and non-teaching colleagues for accomplishing this mission.
Earlier, the President of India, in the capacity as the visitor of the CUK, appointed, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, former Dean, Faculty of Technology, Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, as the Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for a period of five years, read an order issued by the Ministry of Education.
Prior to his appointment as Vice Chancellor, the Central University of Kashmir, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, with more than 35 years of Research and Teaching experience, has worked in different senior academic and administrative positions in various institutions of higher learning. Prof Ravinder Nath was presently working as Professor of Biotechnology, at School of Life Sciences, Central University of Karnataka. Earlier, he has served as the Dean, Faculty of Technology and the Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Osmania University, the Dean, Academic Affairs at MANUU and the Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, OU. He has also been Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, OU. He was selected for the prestigious UGC- BSR Faculty Fellowship recently.
Prof Ravinder Nath was also the Chairman, BoS, in Pharmacy and Biotechnology. He served the Osmania University for more than three decades. He also acted as the chairman for a Committee on Implementation of CBCS and CFSD by the Telangana government, and also served as a member of the Academic Council of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.
Prof Ravinder Nath’s administrative responsibilities included International exposure on the H.E. system with State and Central Universities Structure and Function. He served on various committees of state and national level institutions including prestigious AICTE and UGC etc.
Prof Ravinder Nath participated in more than 20 International Conferences, visited over 23 countries and has delivered more than 200 Lectures in scores of Institutions across the nation. He has successfully executed five research projects funded by Government of India agencies (MHRD, AICTE & UGC) and three sponsored projects by the industry besides a Departmental project. He served as the Coordinator, World Bank - MHRD project TEQIP-I; Principal Investigator for CoE Program under TEQIP – II Phase; Chief Coordinator of the UGC - UPE scheme and Nodal Officer for RUSA-1.0 at the University level. He was the chief coordinator UPE Osmania University between 2012 and 2016 and Nodal Officer for RUSA (2015-2016).
Prof. A Ravinder Nath obtained his Graduate Degree in Industrial Chemistry, Master Degrees (M.Sc and M.Tech) in Chemistry and Biotechnology, and Doctorate in Natural Products Chemistry from India. He worked as a Post-Doctoral Fellow in Pharmacy at the State University of New York, Stony Brook in the USA. Prof. Nath was selected and trained at University of Cambridge, UK under LEAP - Flagship Scheme of MHRD and completed over 25 trainings in Pedagogy and Subject Advancement Research and Management.
He has been very instrumental in the introduction of Food Technology, Biotechnology and Pharmacy Programs at UG and PG Level. Prof. A Ravinder Nath has been the architect of over 42 Reports on Academics, Research and Governance policies for creation of Central Facilities and Other Institutional Structures / Bodies at University and Institution level, besides formulating the CBCS Templates for both Regular and Distance Education Programs at MANUU.
Prof. A Ravinder Nath, possesses a very strong research background and under his supervision, 18 Doctorate Degrees and 98 Masters Dissertations have been awarded. He also mentored and advised two PDFs and more than 30 UG students. Besides completing five major research projects and four consultancy projects sponsored by MHRD, AICTE and UGC, he has over 100 publications with Google Scholar: I-10-lndex-38; H-lndex-20; Cumulative CITATIONS- 1600+ and CIF-55 +).
Prof Ravinder Nath is also the fellow of Institute of Engineers and Fellow Telangana Academy of Sciences.