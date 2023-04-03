Prof Ravinder Nath assumes charge of CUK VC

Prior to his appointment as Vice Chancellor, the Central University of Kashmir, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, with more than 35 years of Research and Teaching experience, has worked in different senior academic and administrative positions in various institutions of higher learning. Prof Ravinder Nath was presently working as Professor of Biotechnology, at School of Life Sciences, Central University of Karnataka. Earlier, he has served as the Dean, Faculty of Technology and the Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Osmania University, the Dean, Academic Affairs at MANUU and the Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, OU. He has also been Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, OU. He was selected for the prestigious UGC- BSR Faculty Fellowship recently.

Prof Ravinder Nath was also the Chairman, BoS, in Pharmacy and Biotechnology. He served the Osmania University for more than three decades. He also acted as the chairman for a Committee on Implementation of CBCS and CFSD by the Telangana government, and also served as a member of the Academic Council of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.