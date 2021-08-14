Prof Shakil Romshoo appointed as new VC IUST Awantipora

An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the IUST, in exercise of powers vested in him under Statute 2 (1) of the Schedule appended to the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Act, 2005.

Prof Romshoo, who has long been teaching at the KU's Department of Earth Sciences, enjoys the reputation of a thorough researcher in the field.

Pertinently, the IUST administration had advertised the VC post on May 15, two days before the term of the outgoing VC ended.

The search committee formed by the government for the recruitment had shortlisted 14 candidates for their interaction with the committee members.