Srinagar Apr 7: Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir a renowned academician and administrator on Friday assumed the charge of Principal, Amar Singh College, Srinagar and Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges. Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir has served the department of higher education in various capacities and was transferred to Amar Singh College from Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, consequent upon the superannuation of Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, who superannuated on March 31, 2023.