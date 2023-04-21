Prof Soz extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Srinagar, Apr 21: Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Friday extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, Soz said that this festival gives the message of spirit of generosity and charity and helps usher a humane and compassionate society.
Prof Soz also said that the festival evokes feelings of brotherhood, compassion and sharing and also strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our country’s composite society.
On this occasion, Soz prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Jammu and Kashmir.