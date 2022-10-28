Professional Board of Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank re-constituted

Srinagar, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government has re-constituted Professional Board of Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank Limited.
As per an order issued here today by the Cooperative department in this regard, the sanction to re-constitution of the Board has been accorded in terms of Sub-Section (1) (a) of Section 30-B of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies, Act 1989, for implementation of revival package(s) sanctioned by the Government of India/UT of J&K to enable the Bank to achieve a Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR).
The re-constituted Board would be comprised of Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department as Chairperson; Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Director Budget, Finance Department; Director Horticulture, Kashmir; Abbas Hamid Dar, Advocate; Vaseem Ahmad Dar, Chartered Accountant; Ropan Sobti, Chartered Accountant and Manzoor Ahmed Attar, former President, J&K Bank Limited as members, nominees from RBI and NABARD as special invitees and General Manager/Managing Director of the Bank as member secretary.