Professional Board of Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank re-constituted

As per an order issued here today by the Cooperative department in this regard, the sanction to re-constitution of the Board has been accorded in terms of Sub-Section (1) (a) of Section 30-B of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies, Act 1989, for implementation of revival package(s) sanctioned by the Government of India/UT of J&K to enable the Bank to achieve a Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR).