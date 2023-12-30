Prog organised to commemorate 7th Siddha Day

Ganderbal, Dec 30: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH, Jammu and Kashmir, organised a one-day programme, to commemorate the 7th Siddha Day, at Green Campus here on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, both offline and online, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the Siddha system of medicine is one of the oldest codified traditions of healthcare in the Indian sub-continent with novel therapeutic interventions and treatment modalities. He said the event highlights the rich heritage and significance of Siddha, an ancient traditional system of medicine, and also showcases its contributions to holistic well-being.

Prof M Afzal Zargar said, the celebrations were a testament to the university’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage and promoting holistic approaches to health and well-being of people at large which is one among the ideas to have the Viksit Bharat.

Eminent resource persons from the Department of AYUSH including Dr Qurat ul Ain (Medical Officer AYUSH, Srinagar), Dr Asif Ali Jan (Medical Officer SDH, Kangan), Dr Syed Riyaz Hussain (Medical Officer AWHC, Kachnambal), Dr Asma Afzal (Medical Officer AWHC, Bakura), Dr Naira Ahad Wani Consultant, Holistic Healing, Srinagar) gave detailed presentations about the nature and scope of Siddha system of medicines and how this traditional and alternate system can be a boon in the healthcare sector.

Event Coordinator Dr Mudasir Bhat, Legal advisor CUK made the introductory remarks and conducted the programme proceedings while Dr Ibraq Khurshid, Assistant Professor, Deptt of Zoology proposed the vote of thanks.