Programme against drug abuse organised at GHS Lassipora
Pulwama, Apr 29: The Ghazi Cultural Forum, District Information Center (DIC) Pulwama, and Government High School (GHS) Lassipora Pulwama today jointly organised a programme against drug abuse at GHS Lassipora here.
School students, social workers, and local intellectuals participated in the programme. Chief Education Officer Pulwama was the chief guest in the program, and other officers also participated in the program.
A well-known social worker Umar Mushtaq was also present in the program, who also praised the program. The objective of the program was to raise awareness to cleanse society from drugs and other narcotics. The participants, on the occasion, said that the fight against narcotics is the need of the hour.
On this occasion, school students threw light on the need to keep society away from drugs and the officers present in the programme also tried to explain to the children how to save society from drugs. In the end, the poets, through their poems, raised awareness about how to get rid of drugs through their unique and spiritual style.
Certificates were distributed by the school authorities among all those who participated in the program to encourage society to keep their fight against drug abuse going on. The President of Ghazi Cultural Forum, Ghazi Khursheed provided a trophy and certificate to the school authority for their excellent performance and organizing the program against drug addiction in the school.
In the end, the school management and chairman of GCF expressed their sincere thanks to the District Information Officer Centre Pulwama, Chief Education Officer Pulwama, and the guests who came to the program.