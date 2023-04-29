Programme against drug abuse organised at GHS Lassipora

School students, social workers, and local intellectuals participated in the programme. Chief Education Officer Pulwama was the chief guest in the program, and other officers also participated in the program.

A well-known social worker Umar Mushtaq was also present in the program, who also praised the program. The objective of the program was to raise awareness to cleanse society from drugs and other narcotics. The participants, on the occasion, said that the fight against narcotics is the need of the hour.