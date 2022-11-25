Programme on agroforestry organised at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Nov 25: A one-day training cum awareness programme on agroforestry was organised by Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry, All India Coordinated Research Project on Agroforestry (AICRP-AF) , SKUAST-K at Gund Kangan , Ganderbal.
The Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Professor Sajad Ahmad Gangoo, was the chief guest of the function. About thirty farmers from the village and students from the faculty of forestry batch 2022 participated in the programme.
Prof. G.M.Bhat, Head SAF and OIC of the project welcomed the guests and other officials from different departments. He threw light on different agroforestry models for enhancing the livelihood of rural people. He briefly discussed the package of practices of different fodder
crops and tree species. On the occasion, fruit plants, Elm plants, and fodder seeds were distributed among tribal farmers.
Professor Gangoo on the occasion started the process of making a cooperative for the collection and marketing of Guchii. The cooperative was made in collaboration with the Forest Department and the Faculty
of Forestry. He said that this cooperative will boost the economy of tribal people and will open new livelihood options for the people. He further added that “we should focus on the preservation of medicinal plants available in our forest areas.” The students were taken to the adjoining villages for the Village Exploration Program which was headed by Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, SWO, and Dr Nazir A Pala.
Professor P.A.Khan, Head FBT said that the farmers should take advantage of these programs and should enhance their livelihood options. Dr Khursheed , Head of Wildlife Sciences said that by the introduction of such fodder seeds “we can minimize the man-animal conflict because the wild animals don’t get so attracted to the fodder crops and grasses.”