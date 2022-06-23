Programme on bio-medical device manufacturing held

Srinagar: A week-long short term training programme (STTP) on bio-medical devices: design and manufacturing began on Thursday at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

The training program is being organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and is sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. A. M. Bhat, Former Principal, Regional Engineering College (REC), now NIT Srinagar, while Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal was 'guest of honor' on the occasion.