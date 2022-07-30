Programme on Juvenile Justice Act organised in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in collaboration with the Child Line Committee Budgam organised a one day workshop on sensitization about the implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act-2015 in Budgam.

The workshop was organised at the Conference Hall of District Headquarters Budgam in which investigating officers of juvenile cases were briefed about the sensitivity of juvenile cases and their orientation.

The workshop was chaired by SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem and attended by Sr. PO Budgam Voonesh Sangotra & Sr. PO from Directorate of Prosecution Kashmir Dar Rasheed, Incharge Juvenile Police Unit Budgam Insp. Nazir Ahmed, and other officers/officials of Budgam Police & members of Child Line Committee Budgam.

The workshop has been organized to aware the investigating officers with latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve their investigation skills in Juvenile cases.