Programme on Juvenile Justice, POCSO Act concludes

Shopian, Oct 21: To enhance the capacities of various child protection functionaries and ensure proper implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012 and various child protection services, a three-day training programme for police officers and officials concluded today at Meeting Hall of District Administrative Complex Shopian.
The programme was organized by Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) in collaboration with District Administration Shopian with the support of UNICEF. During the training, Police officers and officials of District Police Shopian posted in different police stations and establishments were sensitized about the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012, child rights and their roles and responsibilities with respect to child protection during the three days event.