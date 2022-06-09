Programme on mental health held

Ganderbal: To address the mental health issues of students and teachers, School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an interaction programme on mental health with “Let’s Talk’’ as its primary theme.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said, “Stress affects all of us, but the key lies in the way we try to cope up with the demands of the stress prone situation”.
Prof. Shah observed that, “such programmes need to be organised on a regular basis”, and expressed his desire of inviting the experts for interacting with the target audience through face-to-face mode in the near future.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his remarks, said, “Strong will power, at individual level, is one of the potential resources which can address the issues and challenges associated with mental health issues of the student community at large”.
Consultant Clinical Psychologist, IIT Roorkee, Dr. M Akmal Shah, in his expert online lecture, covered various dimensions of mental health with special reference to stress, anxiety, depression, emotional, mental and social health and wellbeing. He also responded to the questions of scores of student and faculty members-both offline and online—related to the aspects of mental health.
Earlier in the session, Dean SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, remarked, “every teacher needs to show some meaningful concern towards the socio-emotional and mental wellbeing of his or her students”.