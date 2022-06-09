Programme on mental health held

Ganderbal: To address the mental health issues of students and teachers, School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an interaction programme on mental health with “Let’s Talk’’ as its primary theme.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said, “Stress affects all of us, but the key lies in the way we try to cope up with the demands of the stress prone situation”.

Prof. Shah observed that, “such programmes need to be organised on a regular basis”, and expressed his desire of inviting the experts for interacting with the target audience through face-to-face mode in the near future.