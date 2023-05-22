Programme on pit composting organised

Prof. Azra said that proper composting of the organic waste generated in daily life– inedible or unused food– can reduce the dependence on chemical fertilisers, help recover soil fertility, and improve water retention and the delivery of nutrients to plants. She said that India produces 277 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually and at present only 5 percent of collected solid waste is recycled while 18 per cent is composted and the remaining is dumped at landfill sites. She further elaborated the techniques involved in pit composting.