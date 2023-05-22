Programme on pit composting organised

Ganderbal, May 22: Under the theme of “Our Planet: Our Environment, Our campus” for mass mobilisation on Mission LiFE, the Department of Botany and DSW, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a programme on “pit composting for green and sustainable environment” at varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday.
Addressing the students and faculty members, Nodal Person, Department of Botany, Prof. Azra N Kamili, said the biodegradable waste comprising rotten vegetables, “fruit peels/scraps, kitchen garden waste, leaf litter, city garbage (solid) etc. can be utilized and recycled via composting which is a natural process that involves controlling the decomposition (breakdown) of natural waste and recycling it into a valuable fertiliser for gardens and agriculture production,”
Prof. Azra said that proper composting of the organic waste generated in daily life– inedible or unused food– can reduce the dependence on chemical fertilisers, help recover soil fertility, and improve water retention and the delivery of nutrients to plants. She said that India produces 277 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually and at present only 5 percent of collected solid waste is recycled while 18 per cent is composted and the remaining is dumped at landfill sites. She further elaborated the techniques involved in pit composting.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, said the composting pit technique has been designed especially for fulfilling the manure needs of farmers with available agriculture waste and environment preservation. He said composting also helps in curtailing the use of chemical fertilisers for large-scale cultivation of crops, fruits and vegetables, adding that composting of organic waste is the need of the hour. Asst Prof. Dr. Shaitsa proposed the vote of thanks.