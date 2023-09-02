Programme on police functioning organised in Pulwama

Pulwama, Sep 1: Police in Pulwama under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav” organised one day awareness programme under the theme “Police in Amrit Kall” for the students at Police Station Kakapora.
The programme was chaired by DySP DAR Pulwama Majid Ali along with SHO Police Station Kakapora. The programme was actively participated by thirty students from Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Kakapora. The programme garnered a vibrant atmosphere of learning. This heartening response was heartily welcomed by Police, emphasizing the importance of nurturing community connections.
With the aim of acquainting participants with the functioning of the police and the services they provide, the programme took students on an insightful journey. They explored the SHO office, the MHC office and the CCTNS Lab, gaining invaluable insights into the multifaceted realm of police operations.