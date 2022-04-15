Programme on Pradhan Mantri Garib Yojana held in Hajin

Bandipora, Apr 15: The Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Bandipora on Friday organised a day-long programme to celebrate the success of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Town Hall Hajin, here.
Chairman Block Development Council Nazir Ahmad Rather, Sarpanchs, Panchs, AAY and PHH beneficiaries also attended the function.
Speaking on the occasion, officers said the reason for celebration of this event was to highlight the positive impact of PMGKAY during the pandemic. They said the PMGKAY was kick started in March 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Officials said the reason for celebration of this event was to highlight the positive impact of PMGKAY during the pandemic and achievements of the department viz. 100% Aadhar Seeding and de- Duplication, Implementation of Supply Chain Management, 100% e-POS Distribution of Ration.