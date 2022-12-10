Programme on prevention of drug addiction organised in Budgam

Budgam, Dec 10: The Police in Budgam have organised an awareness programme on “Prevention of Drug Addiction” at Higher Secondary School Khansahib.
The programme was hosted by Yasmeen Qadir Parray Principal Higher Secondary School Khansahib and Insha Hassan Incharge Drug De-addiction and Stress Management Centre DPL Budgam. 8 Staff members and over 100 students of the school attended the programme.
On the occasion, Insha highlighted the role of school management in the identification of substance abusers and their role in remedial measures thereof. Thrust was also laid on the psychological and social aspects of addiction. Detailed deliberations on various aspects of drug addiction and preventive measures especially in youth were also discussed.
The programme was organised under the directions of SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem and the main motive behind conducting such programme is to provide awareness of drug de-addiction among the participants and their cooperation was sought in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society, particularly menace of drugs. The principal of Higher Secondary School Khansahib highlighted the role of parents and said that they have a greater responsibility in the social development of a child.
The participants thanked the Police for conducting such awareness programmes. All participants pledged to never indulge in any kind of substance abuse.