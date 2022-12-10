Programme on prevention of drug addiction organised in Budgam

The programme was hosted by Yasmeen Qadir Parray Principal Higher Secondary School Khansahib and Insha Hassan Incharge Drug De-addiction and Stress Management Centre DPL Budgam. 8 Staff members and over 100 students of the school attended the programme.

On the occasion, Insha highlighted the role of school management in the identification of substance abusers and their role in remedial measures thereof. Thrust was also laid on the psychological and social aspects of addiction. Detailed deliberations on various aspects of drug addiction and preventive measures especially in youth were also discussed.