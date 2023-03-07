Programme on ‘rights of women’ held in Uri

Srinagar, Mar 7: As a part of plan of action issued by J&K Legal Services Authority, the Tehsil Legal Services Committee Uri on Tuesday organised an awareness programme on the ‘rights of women’ at Women Empowerment Centre, Nambla in border town Uri.
In a statement issued here, they said that the nominated resource persons Advocate Sajad Ahmad Banday and Advocate Toseal Ahmad threw light on the constitutional provisions and other enactment relating to rights of women including “Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act, Maintenance Law, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Rape and Sexual Assault, Women Right to Property, Factories Act, Maternity Benefits, etc.”
The resource persons also highlighted the purpose and objective of conducting the awareness programme regarding the rights of women. AYSHA workers, employees of the Social Welfare Department and a huge gathering of women of the locality participated in the programme.
Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Uri elaborated upon the purpose of the programme and gave a brief background of the NALSA & NCW (National Commission for Women) and its functions.
Besides, women participants of the locality, and advocates from Bar Association Uri also participated in the event. The programme ended with a vote of thanks presented by Advocate Shabir Ahmad Mangral.