Programme on ‘rights of women’ held in Uri

In a statement issued here, they said that the nominated resource persons Advocate Sajad Ahmad Banday and Advocate Toseal Ahmad threw light on the constitutional provisions and other enactment relating to rights of women including “Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act, Maintenance Law, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Rape and Sexual Assault, Women Right to Property, Factories Act, Maternity Benefits, etc.”

The resource persons also highlighted the purpose and objective of conducting the awareness programme regarding the rights of women. AYSHA workers, employees of the Social Welfare Department and a huge gathering of women of the locality participated in the programme.