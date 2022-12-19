Programme on rooftop solar scheme inaugrated at Pulwama

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said installing such pumps will relieve the farmer community of the burden of electricity charges and will thereby strengthen them economically. This will in-turn increase the net income of the farmers.

Pertinently, PM KUSUM scheme has broadly two main components. Under Component “B”, the Diesel Powered Pumps could be replaced by Solar Pumps and New pumps could also be installed in No-Grid areas under decentralized application, whereas under Component “C”, Electrical Pumps could be replaced with Solar Powered Pumps by the farmers. Under both categories, the Ministry provides a subsidy of 50% of the cost of the pump, 30% of the cost is being provided by the Government of J&K and the beneficiary/farmer has to bear only 20% cost of the pump, which can also be financed by any bank at meager interest rates.