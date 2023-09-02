Programme on Swachhta Pakwada organised

The objective of organising the various activities from 1st to 15th September was to generate awareness among students and various stakeholders of the society about the importance and significance of cleanliness. Today, Swachhata Shapth functions were held across all the campuses wherein students, scholars, teachers and administrative staff took a pledge for Swachhata. The pledge was taken in all the campuses and the participants resolved to keep the university campus, and other areas clean. They also pledged to spread the message among other people in order to make the cleanliness movement successful.