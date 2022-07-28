Programme on threat to migratory birds held

Srinagar: Division of Wildlife Sciences, Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST – Kashmir in collaboration with Students Welfare Office (FoF) organised expert talk on the topic “Travellers in trouble: Threat to migratory birds”.
The lecture was delivered by world renowned ornithologist and conservationist Dr. Asad Rahmani (Former Chairman Department of Wildlife Sciences, Aligarh Muslim University & Former Director, Bombay Natural History Society).
Dr. Khursheed Ahmad (Head, Division of Wildlife Sciences) welcomed the eminent speaker, Dean, FoF, faculty members, research scholars and students of the faculty to the event.
Dr. Khursheed highlighted the role of the speaker in advancement of scientific research in ornithology and conservation of wildlife in general in the country. In his inaugural address, Prof. S. A. Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry emphasised the importance of birds and their role towards environment and ecosystem sustainability.
He also highlighted the importance and great scope of Wildlife Sciences for the students of Forestry.
Dr. Asad Rahmani, deliberated on the bird migration and threats to birds. He highlighted its dynamics, navigation patterns and factors that govern the animal migration across the continents.
He stressed on collaborative research and role of multidisciplinary approach and significance of modern technology (Ringing and Satellite tracking) in bird migration studies.