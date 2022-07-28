Programme on threat to migratory birds held

Dr. Khursheed Ahmad (Head, Division of Wildlife Sciences) welcomed the eminent speaker, Dean, FoF, faculty members, research scholars and students of the faculty to the event.

Dr. Khursheed highlighted the role of the speaker in advancement of scientific research in ornithology and conservation of wildlife in general in the country. In his inaugural address, Prof. S. A. Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry emphasised the importance of birds and their role towards environment and ecosystem sustainability.

He also highlighted the importance and great scope of Wildlife Sciences for the students of Forestry.