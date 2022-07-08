Programme on transmission of zoonotic diseases held at SKUAST-K

Prof MAA Siddiqui, Dean Students' Welfare and acting Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K was the Chief Guest at the event. He stressed on ‘One Health’ approach involving the importance of multi-sectoral coordination among medical, veterinary and environmental professionals to combat zoonoses. Dean, FVSC&AH, Prof Mohammad Tufail Bandy in his opening remarks stressed creating awareness among different stakeholders so that people will understand zoonoses and the methods of prevention. Prof MR Fazili, Assoc. Director Research, SKUADST-Kashmir emphasized on building diagnostic facilities for zoonotic diseases, especially pet zoonoses. Prof S Akram Hussain, Head, Div. Veterinary Public Health said that the most risk group people contracting zoonoses are para-vets in the livestock sector and should be aware of various zoonotic diseases & their prevention.

Prof SM Salim Khan, Head, Dept. of Social & Preventive Medicine, Govt. Medical College, Srinagar in his lectures said that zoonotic diseases are responsible for an estimated 2.5 million cases globally annually and newly emerging diseases are the challenges in public health sectors.