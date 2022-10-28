Programme on waste management held at Degree College Charar-i-Sharief

On the first day of the conference, former Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai said that unscientific waste disposal was not only the problem of people living in urban areas but “this is a matter of serious concern for people in rural areas as well.” He urged the authorities to take it seriously as untreated waste is causing a serious threat to Kashmir’s environment, especially rivers, streams, and lakes. He added that a large amount of plastic waste is getting dumped into oceans which is a very serious issue.

Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan said that officials of the Rural Development Department need to be sensitized on waste management as rural areas were getting urbanized.