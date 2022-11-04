Programme to promote scientific temper held at GDC Anantnag

The conference was organised by the Department of Zoology in collaboration with Debate and Seminar Committee, Government Degree College, Anantnag and was sponsored and funded by JK Science Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science & Technology, J&K (UT).

The aim of the national conference was to develop scientific temperament, provide community members with the ability to make informed decisions and encourage scientific thinking.The conference provided aspiring scientists, scholars, faculty members and students with a platform to explore the principles of science and innovation, as well as their practical applications.