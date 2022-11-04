Programme to promote scientific temper held at GDC Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 4: The two-day national conference on science popularisation, innovation and extension concluded at Government Degree College (GDC) Anantnag.
The conference was organised by the Department of Zoology in collaboration with Debate and Seminar Committee, Government Degree College, Anantnag and was sponsored and funded by JK Science Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science & Technology, J&K (UT).
The aim of the national conference was to develop scientific temperament, provide community members with the ability to make informed decisions and encourage scientific thinking.The conference provided aspiring scientists, scholars, faculty members and students with a platform to explore the principles of science and innovation, as well as their practical applications.
“This programme also bolstered the NEP-2020 initiative to popularize science and technology in colleges, encourage aspiring scientists to assume leadership roles in science and technology for the benefit of society as a whole, and improve the culture of collegiate research through motivational science speeches and hands-on instructions,” the college statement read. The national conference kick-started with the inaugural session on 2 Nov in which Dr. Altaf Bhat, Director CIRI, University of Kashmir and Dr. Muktar Khanday, Director (South Campus) University of Kashmir were the chief guests.
The Principal GDC Anantnag Prof. Muzafar Ahmad Bhat in his inaugural remarks highlighted the importance of science popularization in the current scenario and impressed upon the youth to take science as a career option for inclusive development. He further appreciated the efforts made by the JK Science Technology and Innovation Council for promoting science and innovation in higher education.