Programmes in connection with Gandhian values organised in Bandipora

As part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, the Hassan Khoyihami Memorial Degree Bandipora conducted District Level Inter-College Declamation Contest on the theme “Truth and Non violence” in the College Auditorium. The program was organised by the Debates & Seminar Committee in collaboration with the Department of Education and NSS Units of the college. On the occasion, a galaxy of students from various colleges of the district participated in the contest.

All the participants spoke thoroughly on the theme and highlighted the significance of Truth and Non-violence in the freedom struggle of India. The speakers also pointed to the relevance of Gandhian Philosophy in contemporary times.