Programmes in connection with Gandhian values organised in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 26: In order to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, educational institutions including Hassan Khoyihami Memorial Government Degree College (GDC) Bandipora and GDC Ajas Tuesday organised programmes to commemorate the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi for the Nation.
As part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, the Hassan Khoyihami Memorial Degree Bandipora conducted District Level Inter-College Declamation Contest on the theme “Truth and Non violence” in the College Auditorium. The program was organised by the Debates & Seminar Committee in collaboration with the Department of Education and NSS Units of the college. On the occasion, a galaxy of students from various colleges of the district participated in the contest.
All the participants spoke thoroughly on the theme and highlighted the significance of Truth and Non-violence in the freedom struggle of India. The speakers also pointed to the relevance of Gandhian Philosophy in contemporary times.
Principal HKM Government Degree College Bandipora, Prof Dr Masood Ahmad Malik was also present on the occasion. Government Degree College (GDC), Ajas, also commemorated the Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations, through a student rally organized with an aim to promote Gandhian values and principles in today’s world.
The student rally commenced from the college premises. Students, divided into groups, carried colourful play cards with inspiring quotes and messages associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s life and philosophy. The entire campus was adorned with banners and posters highlighting the significance of Gandhi Jayanti.
Among others, Principal GDC Ajas Dr Parveen Kousar was also present on the occasion.