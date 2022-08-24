Progress of AB- PM-JAY SEHAT scheme reviewed in J&K

“We must have a fool proof system in place to deal with malpractices if any and give exemplary punishment to those private empanelled hospitals who misuse the scheme and do fraudulent activities in contravention to the guidelines of the scheme. If required de-empanelment of such hospitals may also be done”, Bhupinder said.

He added that SHA should strengthen audit capacity of State Anti-Fraud Unit and train more resources in audit of medical claims besides SHA should also take prompt action to the issues raised by insurance company.

The Secretary also stressed on implementation of a regular feedback mechanism from beneficiaries of the Sehat scheme. He also appreciated the CEO SHA for covering 86% families in J&K and called for saturation of 100% target as per set timeframe.