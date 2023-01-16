Progress of anti-encroachment drives reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora, Jan 16: The Additional Deputy commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja today reviewed status of anti-encroachment drives carried out in Bandipora in a meeting held at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.
The meeting was attended by ACR Bandipora, Parvaiz Rahim, SDM Sumbal, Tehsildars , Naib Tehsildars and other concerned.
During the meeting, it was enjoined upon the revenue officers to ensure removal of encroachments on state,Kachcharai,Roshni land before the deadline.
To ensure that encroachments are removed before the stipulated time-frame, daily targets were given to all tehsils.
As the details of retrieved land has to be submitted to higher authorities on daily basis, the revenue officers were directed to ensure that the daily target is adhered without any fail.
It was also directed to involve DDCs, BDCs, PRIs and locals in anti encroachment drives to retrieve the land and protect it from land grabbers.
Besides, various other issues were also discussed in the meeting, which includes digitization of maps, land acquisition issues, generation of land passbooks and accordingly necessary directions were given to the officers.