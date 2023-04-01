Progress of developmental works reviewed in Ganderbal

The Principal Secretary convened a joint meeting with DDCs, PRI members, and district officers to get a first-hand appraisal of their concerns, grievances and development issues. He also sought feedback on the status of various developmental issues.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq, ADDC, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; CPO, ACP, DDC members, BDCs, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other district officers.