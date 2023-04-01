Progress of developmental works reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Apr 1: Principal Secretary, ARI and Trainings, Ashok Kumar Parmar, today visited Ganderbal and took stock of the developmental scenario in the district.
The Principal Secretary convened a joint meeting with DDCs, PRI members, and district officers to get a first-hand appraisal of their concerns, grievances and development issues. He also sought feedback on the status of various developmental issues.
The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq, ADDC, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; CPO, ACP, DDC members, BDCs, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other district officers.
During the meeting, DDCs, BDCs and other PRI members highlighted various development issues pertaining to their areas. They demanded early completion of Lari Preng Water Supply Scheme, desilting of Bab Canal, upgradation of High School at Sherpathri, beautification of Nallah Sindh, adequate staff in RDD especially the engineering wing, timely completion of Guzhama Bridge and other related issues.
While reviewing progress on the Lari Preng scheme, the Principal Secretary directed the Executive Engineer R&B for ensuring timely completion of the project besides supply of portable water supply to consumers across the district.