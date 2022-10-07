Progress of developmental works reviewed in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Oct 7: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kishtwar, Sham Lal along with ACD, Atul Dutt Sharma and the PMGSY authorities, today conducted inspection of Hullar-Kuleed link road and took on the spot appraisal of various issues faced by Executing agency in the upgradation and maintenance of said PMGSY link road.
During the inspection, Executing Authorities apprised the DDC about the bottlenecks which are hampering the smooth execution on the said link road, including encroachment of the road and obstruction caused by some locals in the execution work at Hullar, Pohie, Banderna area and near CRPF camp .
Besides, the ADDC was also informed about issues of poor drainage system at various places alongside the road.