Progress of health infrastructure works reviewed in Anantnag

The works reviewed are being taken up under PMJVK, District CAPEX. Construction at Government Medical College Anantnag was also discussed. Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Tariq Qureshi highlighted pending civil works including hospital store, lift, roof of administrative blocks among others.

DGM JKPCC apprised the participants that 85% of the works stand completed and the remaining works will be completed by end of March 2023. He said DPRs for additional components including landscaping have already been framed and work shall be taken up.