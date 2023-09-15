Progress of major health projects in J&K reviewed

Srinagar, Sep 15: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today maintained that enhancing the healthcare infrastructure and medical care services across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is the prime objective of LG’s Administration and in the last four years medical infrastructure has been amplified here.
The Advisor made these remarks while chairing a high level meeting to review the progress of ongoing works on major health projects in J&K.
During the extensive review, Advisor Bhatnagar took detailed assessment of ongoing works on all newly established medical colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Handwara, Doda, Rajouri, Kathua and Udhampur, Bone and Joint Hospital, Jammu/Srinagar, State Cancer Institute Jammu, upgradation of SDHs at Nowshera, Marwah, Bilawar, Sunderbani, Taryath, Qaimoh, Kreeri, D.H Pora, emergency hospital Jammu, Rehmat-e-Alam Hospital Anantnag and other facilities.
During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasised on the importance of timely execution and quality standards in these projects, which are essential for the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that these projects are mainly aimed at improving healthcare accessibility in remote areas.
The Advisor stated that the healthcare needs of the people in Jammu and Kashmir will be met efficiently and effectively through these important projects. He remarked that the current Administration is dedicated towards providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services to every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and these projects indicate our relentless commitment towards improving healthcare infrastructure across the region.