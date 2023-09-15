Progress of major health projects in J&K reviewed

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasised on the importance of timely execution and quality standards in these projects, which are essential for the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that these projects are mainly aimed at improving healthcare accessibility in remote areas.

The Advisor stated that the healthcare needs of the people in Jammu and Kashmir will be met efficiently and effectively through these important projects. He remarked that the current Administration is dedicated towards providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services to every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and these projects indicate our relentless commitment towards improving healthcare infrastructure across the region.