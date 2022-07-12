Progress of post-delimitation exercise reviewed

The spokesman said that the meeting discussed threadbare various issues relating to the subject and the officers briefed the DEO about the progress.

He said that during the meeting, the DEO was informed that the Kupwara district has 6 assembly constituencies - 1-Karnah, 2-Trehgam, 3-Kupwara, 4-Lolab, 5-Handwara, and 6-Langate - with 578 polling stations.

The spokesman said that the DEO reviewed the facilities including drinking water, furniture, lighting, separate entry and exit points, toilet facility, ramp, help desk, and signage.