Progress of post-delimitation exercise reviewed

Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir who is also District Election Officer (DEO) Kupwara Tuesday convened a meeting to review the progress of the post-delimitation exercise including rationalisation and physical verification of assembly polling stations.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of the district were present in the meeting.
The spokesman said that the meeting discussed threadbare various issues relating to the subject and the officers briefed the DEO about the progress.
He said that during the meeting, the DEO was informed that the Kupwara district has 6 assembly constituencies - 1-Karnah, 2-Trehgam, 3-Kupwara, 4-Lolab, 5-Handwara, and 6-Langate - with 578 polling stations.
The spokesman said that the DEO reviewed the facilities including drinking water, furniture, lighting, separate entry and exit points, toilet facility, ramp, help desk, and signage.