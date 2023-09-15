Progress of RDD works reviewed in Bandipora

The Swachhata Hi Seva Fortnight Campaign, which officially commences today and extends over the next two weeks, aims to cultivate a culture of cleanliness and hygiene among the people of Bandipora. During the fortnight, a series of activities, including extensive awareness campaigns, community clean-up drives, and initiatives to reduce plastic waste and other efforts to make Bandipora shall be taken up.

The DC, on the occasion while highlighting the significance of this campaign, stated that the Swachhata Hi Seva Fortnight is not just a campaign, it is a movement. He said that the campaign calls upon every citizen to participate actively in ensuring our surroundings are clean and green. Dr Owais said that by coming together as a community, we can achieve remarkable results to fulfill the goals of the campaign.

ACD Bandipora Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ACP Bandipora, BDOs, PAA, VLWs, besides other field officials were present during the event.