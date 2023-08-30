Progress of SBM-G, MGNREGA schemes reviewed at Harwan

Srinagar, Aug 29: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur today visited several areas of Harwan Block of Srinagar district and conducted comprehensive inspection of various Swachh Bharat Mission- Gramin (SBM-G) projects and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) schemes.
Director, RDD, Kashmir, Shabir Hussain Bhat; Assistant Commissioner Development, Srinagar, District Development Council (DDC) Members, Block Development Council (BDC) Members, Sarpanches and other senior officers of Rural Development department accompanied the Commissioner Secretary during the visit.
The areas inspected by the Commissioner Secretary include Dara, Faqir Gujri, New Theed, Gandtal, and Saidpora.