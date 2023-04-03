Progress of special summary revision reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora, Apr 3: The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora who is also the District Election Officer Bandipora, on Monday chaired a meeting of officers to review the status of the progress of special summary revision (SSR) in the district.
The meeting discussed various provisions and achievable parameters of SSR with the reference date of 1 April and the progress achieved to date.
Dr Owais stressed upon the concerned officers to work in tandem and take concrete steps on maximum registration of the newly eligible voters. He asked the concerned officers to intensify the efforts to fulfil the target of SSR.