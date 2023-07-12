Progress of various developmental projects reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, July 12: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo reviewed the progress of the various projects and schemes pertaining to various line departments in a monthly Sectoral review meeting, held here.
The meeting held threadbare discussions on the agenda points of the meeting viz. Block wise Functional Household Tap Coverage (FHTC), block wise review of number of FHTCs added during the last two months under Jal jeevan mission in the district, status of all the works under District Capex plan 2023-2024, beautification of Humhama-Budgam road and Budgam town.
It also reviewed of status of work on clock tower Budgam, beautification of park near clock tower, works related to inner roads within bus adda, works related to landscaping of outside portion of Budgam Bus adda, status of works at chari sharief shrine, status of works at Badipora, identified during block diwas in the area, plan for initiation of works during follow up of block divas at Kandoora.
The DC also took status of works at Behram cave Beerwah, macadamization of Mirgund - old bus adda road, panchayat wise status of play fields, progress under recruitment of "Anganwadi sahayikas/sanginies pertaining to ICDS, review of status of telecom network in Doodhpathri and Yousmarg, plan for digitization of backlog mutations and status of in-situ promotions of eligible employees."
The DC emphasized speedy work completion on all projects including clock tower, PRIs accommodation, transit accommodation, multi- level parking, development of playgrounds in all panchayats, street lighting, work on Jal Jeevan Mission related projects.
Stressing on proper sanitation and cleanliness and beautification of Humhama - Budgam road, the DC directed EO of Municipal Committee Budgam to strengthen lifting of garbage besides clearance of legacy waste and ensure proper disposal on daily basis.
The DC emphasized on the need for effective coordination and collaboration among departments to ensure overall development of the district.
He instructed concerned officers to resolve issues halting work on major projects, so that the projects are completed within the fixed timeframe.
The meeting was attended by officers from various departments, including JD Planning Rafiq Ahmad, CEO, CMO, DFO, ACD, ACP, CAO, CHO, all SDMs , Executive Engineer’s of all wings, all Tehsildar’s, all BDOs, EO’s of all MCs, and other concerned Officers and officials of the district.