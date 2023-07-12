Progress of various developmental projects reviewed in Budgam

The meeting held threadbare discussions on the agenda points of the meeting viz. Block wise Functional Household Tap Coverage (FHTC), block wise review of number of FHTCs added during the last two months under Jal jeevan mission in the district, status of all the works under District Capex plan 2023-2024, beautification of Humhama-Budgam road and Budgam town.

It also reviewed of status of work on clock tower Budgam, beautification of park near clock tower, works related to inner roads within bus adda, works related to landscaping of outside portion of Budgam Bus adda, status of works at chari sharief shrine, status of works at Badipora, identified during block diwas in the area, plan for initiation of works during follow up of block divas at Kandoora.