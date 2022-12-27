Progress of works under execution reviewed in Baramulla

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner appraised the chair about the current status of different works being executed in the District besides presented a detailed sketch about the implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes. During the meeting, the Chairperson DDC took sector wise review and progress of works in Education, RDD, PDD, Heath, Agriculture, Horticulture, PHE and other sectors. She also took a detailed review of allotment of works, works started on ground, works completed, tendering and other related issues.