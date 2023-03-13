Progress on GI tagging of agri products reviewed

Jammu, Mar 13: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today convened a meeting of officers and technical experts to review GI tagging for identified crops and products at Civil Secretariat Jammu.
Threadbare discussion was held on progress made by concerned on application of Geographical Identification (GI) tagging of agriculture products of Jammu and Kashmir.
Director, Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma, Director, Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Krishan Lal, Director, Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak, Director Research (SKUAST) Jammu, R K Samnotra, Associate Director SKUAST, Mahital Jamwal and other officers attended the meeting while officers from Srinagar and technical experts of SKUAST-K participation online.
During the meeting, concerned officers and technical experts gave a presentation highlighting progress made on application of GI certification of identified crops. Various other aspects of GI application of identified crops were also discussed.
GI expert, Dr Rajnikant also joined the meeting virtually and gave his feedback about requirement of the particular products during GI registration certification.
After threadbare discussion, 15 crops/commodities have been identified and decided to be forwarded to the consultant within period of one month. Besides, 5 new products were also identified in the meeting for GI tagging including Burfi of Thandi Khui, Badda of Lakhanpur, Patisa of Kud, Peacanut of Poonch and Queer of Jammu and these products will also be sent for GI tagging soon.
ACS emphasized upon the technical experts to focus on collecting historical evidence so as to make each case foolproof for GI certification of these crops.