Progress on implementation of RDD sector schemes reviewed in Srinagar

The DC also asked the ADDC to monitor the implementation of all works under the RDD sector and hold periodic review meetings to ensure the timely completion of all the works with judicious utilisation of funds and quality of works.

He directed the BDOs to adhere to set timelines set for each work by meticulously utilising the working season.

The DC also directed the concerned Revenue authorities to transfer suitable land to Panchayaqt blocks for construction of Panchayat Ghars and solid waste management, and construction of Rural Haat and Panchayat Bhawan of the district within a couple of days.

The DC also asked them to submit DPR for the construction of Panchayat Bhawan at Khonmoh block so that technical feasibility and other works were completed for the timely start of physical work on the project.

Earlier, the DC was given a first-hand appraisal of the targets fixed and achievements made so far.