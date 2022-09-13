Progress on implementation of RDD sector schemes reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: To review the block-wise progress of various ongoing works in the Rural Development sector under the annual implementation plan 2022-23, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad here Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC took a detailed review of various developmental components under the RDD sector being implemented in all 4 Panchayat blocks of the district including the construction of Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs), identification of land for construction of Panchayat Ghars and Rural Haat, construction of Solid and Liquid Waste Management and Faecal and Plastic Waste Management, construction of individual soakage and composite pits.
He also held threadbare deliberation regarding the Swachata Hi Seva campaign to be held from September 5 to October 2, location plan under SMBM-G, and 14th FC.
On the occasion, the DC directed the officers to prioritise the implementation of all government-sponsored developmental schemes so that targets were achieved in time with tangible results on the ground.
He asked all the BDOs of the district to work with added zeal and put in extra efforts to ensure all works were physically completed within set timelines.
The DC also asked the ADDC to monitor the implementation of all works under the RDD sector and hold periodic review meetings to ensure the timely completion of all the works with judicious utilisation of funds and quality of works.
He directed the BDOs to adhere to set timelines set for each work by meticulously utilising the working season.
The DC also directed the concerned Revenue authorities to transfer suitable land to Panchayaqt blocks for construction of Panchayat Ghars and solid waste management, and construction of Rural Haat and Panchayat Bhawan of the district within a couple of days.
The DC also asked them to submit DPR for the construction of Panchayat Bhawan at Khonmoh block so that technical feasibility and other works were completed for the timely start of physical work on the project.
Earlier, the DC was given a first-hand appraisal of the targets fixed and achievements made so far.
The meeting was also attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Assistant Commissioner Development, Tehsildar Headquarter, Block Development Officers of Srinagar, Khonmoh, Harwan, and Qamarwari and other concerned.
The Assistant Commissioner Panchayat gave a brief PowerPoint presentation about the block-wise progress of ongoing developmental works of various schemes of the RDD sector and the work plan under different schemes.
The official spokesman said that during the meeting, it was given out that 25 Community Sanitary Complex (CSC), 32 Solid Waste Management, 32 Liquid Waste Management and one each Plastic Waste Management and Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) would come up in Srinagar under SBM (G) Phase-II for the year 2022-23.
Under IHHL under SBM G-II 2022-23 of district, of the total 446 works targeted, 410 had been Geotagged and 395 physically and financially completed in Harwan, Khonmoh, Qamarwari, and Srinagar Panchayat Blocks of the district
Regarding plastic-free Panchayats, the DC directed the launching of a massive awareness campaign in all Panchayats of the district by mobilising local people and PRIs so that people were made aware of the ill effects of using plastic or polythene.