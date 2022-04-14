Progress on NH-44 stabilisation works reviewed

Ramban, Apr 14: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, J&K, Dr. Mohit Gera conducted an extensive tour of forest areas of Forest Divisions, Ramban and Batote along with CF Chenab Circle, Dr Jitendra Kumar Singh.

The PCCF was also accompanied by DFO Ramban, Dr Rajan Singh, DFO Batote, Kuldeep Singh and PO NH, Raj Kumar.