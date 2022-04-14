Progress on NH-44 stabilisation works reviewed

Ramban, Apr 14: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, J&K, Dr. Mohit Gera conducted an extensive tour of forest areas of Forest Divisions, Ramban and Batote along with CF Chenab Circle, Dr Jitendra Kumar Singh.
The PCCF was also accompanied by DFO Ramban, Dr Rajan Singh, DFO Batote, Kuldeep Singh and PO NH, Raj Kumar.
The PCCF inspected the ongoing NH-44 stabilisation works from Udhampur to Ramban and issued directions regarding slope stabilisation by modern Biological measures using geotextile mats and coir fibre logs.
The PCCF appreciated the NH 44 stabilization works being made by the both Batote and Ramban Forest Divisions and National Highway Project Division.
Meanwhile, an interactive session was held with PRIs at Batote Forest Hut in which attended by the Chairperson, BDC Batote, DDC Councilor, Batote, Sarpanches and other PRIs. The PRIs thanked PCCF for outreach umbrella program Green JK Drive, One Beat Guard one village programme under Har Goan Haryali Campaign.
The issues were raised like providing timber to PMAY beneficiaries, settlement of Ladha Dhar tribal issue. Directions were issued to DFO Batote for redressal of the grievances.